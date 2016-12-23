Dec 23 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd :

* Unit entered into agreement with Nanjing Jinmingcheng and Nanjing Hongyang Yemao

* Agreement for joint development of land parcel located in Nanjing, prc

* Nanjing Hongyang Yemao And Nanjing Golden Wheel Glory Pay Land-transferring fees for JV for rmb227.1 million, rmb220.4 million, and rmb220.4 million respectively