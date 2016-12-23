Dec 23 China Greenfresh Group Co Ltd

* Unit and Zheng Ying entered into agreement to dispose land use rights and related buildings at consideration of RMB7.8 million in cash

* Group is expected to record a gain of disposal of approximately RMB393,440.38 for disposal