BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 China Greenfresh Group Co Ltd
* Unit and Zheng Ying entered into agreement to dispose land use rights and related buildings at consideration of RMB7.8 million in cash
* Group is expected to record a gain of disposal of approximately RMB393,440.38 for disposal
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.