Dec 23 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar announces executive office appointments and changes

* Jim Umpleby will become Caterpillar's chief executive officer on January 1, 2017

* Board has appointed Billy Ainsworth, senior vice president and strategic advisor to Caterpillar executive office

* Bob De Lange appointed group president of construction industries

* Board appointed Tom Pellette, group president of energy & transportation, position previously held by Umpleby