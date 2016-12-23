BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 MCI Capital SA :
* Issues 20,650 series M bonds of the total nominal value of 20.7 million zlotys ($4.90 million)
* Informed about the issue on Dec. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing