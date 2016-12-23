Dec 23 Vitol SA:

* Helios Investment Partners and Vitol have agreed on the acquisition of Shell's 20 pct shareholding in Vivo Energy for $250 mln

* On completion, Vivo will be owned 100 pct by Vitol and Helios

* Along-term brand licence agreement has been renewed with Shell such that Vivo Energy will continue to operate under the Shell brand

* The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)