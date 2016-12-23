Dec 23 Quest For Growth NV :

* Quest for Growth commits 15 million euros ($15.65 million) to the Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund (CSCF)

* Other key investors in this first closing are ARKimedesFonds II (Participatiemaatschappij Vlaanderen), FPIM (Federale Participatie en Investeringsmaatschappij), SRIW (Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie), family offices and entrepreneurs

* Of that commitment 3.75 million euros will be invested immediately and the remaining amount will be called over the life of CSCF

* The objective of the fund is to create shareholder value through financial return combined with the sustainability impact of the planned investments

* Capricorn sustainable chemistry fund is off to a strong start, with 50 million euros in committed capital, and additional commitments and indications of significant interest

* The fund will extend its investor base in the next 12 months, and expects a final closing in the 100150 million euros range