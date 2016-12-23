BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Yi Hua Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into non-legally binding mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of 75% of entire equity interests in target co
* Purchaser has agreed to pay deposit in aggregate sum of rmb9 million to Guangdong Yihao Hotel Management Co
* Target company is Zhongshan Fusha Guomao Plaza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.