Dec 23 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :
* Bonanza Creek Energy announces agreement on comprehensive
deleveraging and recapitalization
* Bonanza Creek's debt to be reduced by more than $850
million
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - enters into restructuring
support agreement with bondholders holding more than $400
million in unsecured debt
* Bonanza Creek intends to commence solicitation on plan on
friday
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - upon effectuation, financial
restructuring would eliminate more than $850 million of
principal in respect of senior notes
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says certain bondholders commit
to provide new $200 million equity infusion
* Anticipates filing voluntary petitions for relief under
chapter 11 in bankruptcy court by January 5, 2017
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says company expects to
consummate plan and emerge from chapter 11 before end of Q1 of
2017
