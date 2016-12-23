Dec 23 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Vendor agreed to transfer, and purchaser agreed to acquire, target shares together with all rights, obligations and duties thereunder.

* Gross and net proceeds that arise from consideration for disposal will be rmb374.5 million and rmb374.3 million respectively

* Purchaser being Tianjin Laienfu Trading Co.

* Vendor, a wholly- owned subsidiary of company, entered into disposal agreement with purchaser

* Aggregate consideration for disposal is rmb374.5 million, representing a transfer price of rmb7.00 per target share

* Will record a gain of about rmb40.7 million from disposal after deducting expenses attributable to disposal of about rmb187,000