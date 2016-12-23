Linkin Park scores Billboard 200 top spot with 'One More Light'
LOS ANGELES, May 30 California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
* Deng Kangming has resigned as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LOS ANGELES, May 30 California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.
* FY net loss attributable NZ$ 3.3 million versus loss of NZ$993,666