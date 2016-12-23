BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Cinedigm Corp -
* Cinedigm - On Dec 22, co entered into exchange agreement pursuant to which co issued 450,000 shares of its class A common stock, warrants - SEC filing
* Cinedigm - Agreement to purchase 200,000 shares of common stock in exchange for $3.4 million principal amount of co's 5.5% convertible notes due 2035
* Cinedigm Corp- Warrants become exercisable six months after issuance, have a five-year term, an exercise price of $1.60 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2i2QJs3) Further company coverage:
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters