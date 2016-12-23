Apple Music sets Aug. 8 as new release date for 'Carpool Karaoke'

LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters