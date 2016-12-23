BRIEF-The Western Investment Company of Canada posts Q1 loss per share c$0.00
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
Dec 23 Key Energy Services Inc :
* Soros Fund Management Reports 9.09 Pct Passive Stake In Key Energy Services Inc as of Dec. 15 Source text: (bit.ly/2i0YBrK) Further company coverage:
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions