Dec 26 Triton Holding Pcl

* Resolved to appoint Lertrat Ratanavanich to hold position of chairman of board of directors act for Pornchai Kranlert

* Passed resolution to appoint Louise Diskul Na Ayudhaya to hold the position of CEO act for M.L. Santidis Diskul