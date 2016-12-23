BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Miraculum SA :
* Revokes its FY 2016 financial forecast as its negotiations in Q4 over the license which was to be granted to a third party will not come to fruition by the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.