* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Cardinal Health Inc -
* Cardinal Health Inc says announces civil settlement with DOJ
* Cardinal Health -Reached nationwide settlement with federal government, resolving outstanding civil penalty portion of co's 2012 administrative settlement with U.S. DEA
* Cardinal Health Inc - Under settlement, cardinal health has agreed to pay $44 million to Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve matter
Cardinal Health Inc says DOJ, amongst others, agreed to take no further administrative or civil action on these and related matters
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters