BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 ABM Industries Inc -
* On Dec. 22, 2016, California Supreme Court rendered decision in consolidated cases of Augustus, Hall and Davis v. American Commercial Security Services
* ABM is considering filing a petition for rehearing with California Supreme Court, which would be due on January 6, 2017
* Has not taken a reserve for Augustus case and is currently assessing any change in light of decision of California Supreme Court
* California Supreme Court held on-call,on-duty rest breaks prohibited by California law,reversed court of appeal s judgment on issue Source text: (bit.ly/2ikOgJY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters