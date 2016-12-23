Dec 23 Array Biopharma Inc :
* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan
and security agreement providing for term loan in original
principal amount of $15 million
* Array Biopharma Inc - loan agreement also provides for
* Array Biopharma -co requested issuance of letter of credit
of $2.8 million to secure obligations under lease agreement for
Boulder, Colorado facilities
Source text: (bit.ly/2ilGf7L)
