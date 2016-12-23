Dec 23 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals -entered into employment agreement with Jeffrey Young pursuant to which Young will serve as co's new CFO effective Jan 1, 2017

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - Young will succeed George O. Elston as Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer, treasurer of co