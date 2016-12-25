BRIEF-India's Sayaji Hotels March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 7.8 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
Dec 25 Arabian Food Industries Co
* Plans to increase prices for its products further in January 2017
* Total white cheese sales of 12.4 million tonnes recorded in October and November Source: (bit.ly/2i5bOQ8) Further company coverage: )
* S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis