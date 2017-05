Dec 26 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says - L&T Construction wins orders valued Rs. 3039 crores

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says water and effluent treatment business won orders worth INR 14.22 billion

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says power transmission & distribution business secured orders worth 10.36 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2hmcXEo) Further company coverage: