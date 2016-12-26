Dec 26 Orbit Exports Ltd

* Orbit Exports Ltd - reappointment of Pankaj Seth as MD, CEO

* Orbit Exports Ltd says board approves bonus issue in 1:1 ratio

* Orbit Exports Ltd says approves increase of authorised share capital to 350 million rupees