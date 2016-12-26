US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 26 Tata Chemicals Ltd :
* Says Nusli N. Wadia ceased to be a director with effect from December 23, 2016
* Says appointed Bhaskar Bhat as a director
* Says S Padmanabhan has been appointed as a director by the shareholders of the company Source text: bit.ly/2ijj4rB Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)