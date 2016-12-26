Dec 26 Jindal Poly Films Ltd :

* says board approves NCD issue for up to 5 billion rupees

* says board approves increase in borrowing limit from 40 billion rupees to 50 billion rupees

* says board approves issue of further shares by co's unit jpf Netherlands to other investors Source text: (bit.ly/2i7BGep) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)