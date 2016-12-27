Dec 27 Jet Airways (India) Ltd

* Jet Airways (India) flight 9W 2374 from Goa to Mumbai veered off runway while alighning for takeoff - company statement

* Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process- company statement

* Jet Airways (India) Ltd says all guests and crew safely evacuated - company statement Source text - Jet Airways regrets to inform that its flight 9W 2374 from GOI-BOM of today, with 154 passengers and 7 crew, veered off the runway while alighning for takeoff. Further company coverage: