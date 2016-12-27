Dec 27 Jet Airways (India) Ltd

* Jet Airways (India) working with local airport authorities to resume normal operations - company statement

* Jet Airways (India) says 12 guests who sustained minor injuries during evacuation process of flight 9W 2374 are getting medical attention - company statement Source text: [12 guests who sustained minor injuries during evacuation process of flight 9W 2374 are getting medical attention. Working with local airport authorities to resume normal operations]