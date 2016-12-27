BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 27 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Jet Airways (India) working with local airport authorities to resume normal operations - company statement
* Jet Airways (India) says 12 guests who sustained minor injuries during evacuation process of flight 9W 2374 are getting medical attention - company statement Source text: [12 guests who sustained minor injuries during evacuation process of flight 9W 2374 are getting medical attention. Working with local airport authorities to resume normal operations]
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.