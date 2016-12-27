BRIEF-Snaige says Q1 EBITDA at EUR 452 thousand which is 3 pct higher than a year ago
* SAYS UNCONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED Q1 SALES OF COMPANY EXCEEDED EUR 7 MILLION AND WERE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR
Dec 27 Sm Investments Corp :
* Clarifies on news article entitled "SMIC considers issuing dollar bonds" posted in inquirer.net
* Clarifies that p50 billion shelf registration approved by Securities and Exchange Commission is denominated in Philippine pesos
* In addition to P50 billion shelf registration, can separately consider issuing U.S. dollar bond at an appropriate time in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS UNCONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED Q1 SALES OF COMPANY EXCEEDED EUR 7 MILLION AND WERE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI