Dec 27 SpiceJet Ltd

* Says while taxiing, spicejet crew observed another aircraft on same taxiway in opposite direction

* Says SpiceJet crew immediately stopped aircraft and intimated ATC

* Says at no stage safety of passengers, crew and aircraft was compromised

* Says incident involving SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad Source text: [SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following ATC instructions at all times at the Delhi airport. While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction. Acting promptly, the SpiceJet crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the ATC. Safety is of utmost and primary concern at SpiceJet. At no stage the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft was compromised. All concerned authorities were immediately informed." said a SpiceJet spokesperson] Further company coverage: