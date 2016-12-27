BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Selangor Properties Bhd -
* Q4 profit attributable rgt 57.4 million versus rgt 483.8 million; q4 revenue rgt 35.3 million versus rgt 27.5 million
* The board of directors does not recommend any dividend for the current quarter ended 31 october 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2hsWdwV) Further company coverage:
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates