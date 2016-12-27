Dec 27 Selangor Properties Bhd -

* Q4 profit attributable rgt 57.4 million versus rgt 483.8 million; q4 revenue rgt 35.3 million versus rgt 27.5 million

* The board of directors does not recommend any dividend for the current quarter ended 31 october 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2hsWdwV) Further company coverage: