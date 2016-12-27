BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Says shareholders that add to over 40 percent of Clinica Baviera shareholding entered talks for the sale of shares package
* Says sale of Baviera stake may result in mandatory takeover bid if 30 percent stake threshold is reached
* Says has received various expressions of interest from potential buyers, no decision has been reached
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates