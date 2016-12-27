Dec 27 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* Says shareholders that add to over 40 percent of Clinica Baviera shareholding entered talks for the sale of shares package

* Says sale of Baviera stake may result in mandatory takeover bid if 30 percent stake threshold is reached

* Says has received various expressions of interest from potential buyers, no decision has been reached

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)