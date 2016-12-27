Dec 27 Food Empire Holdings Ltd

* HVPL entered into a loan agreement with Caffebene and K3 Private Equity Fund No.5

* Loan will be funded by HVPL through investment amount to be received from its joint venture partners

* HVPL agreed to extend to Caffebene an unsecured loan of KRW 11.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )