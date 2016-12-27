BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Mentor Graphics Corp :
* Mentor graphics-on Dec 22 received notice from ftc of early termination, effective immediately for pending acquisition of co by Siemens industry Source text bit.ly/2imMBAk Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)