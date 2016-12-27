Dec 27 Endologix Inc
* Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a
manufacturing issue
* Company expects temporary hold to be lifted for some sizes
in near future
* AFX manufacturing issue is unrelated to manufacturing
process for Nellix and Ovation, which continue to be available
in approved markets
* Temporary hold on AFX is not related to any reported
events from physicians
* "continue to see very good commercial clinical results
with latest versions of AFX and AFX2"
