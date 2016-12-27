Dec 27 Endologix Inc

* Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue

* Company expects temporary hold to be lifted for some sizes in near future

* AFX manufacturing issue is unrelated to manufacturing process for Nellix and Ovation, which continue to be available in approved markets

* Temporary hold on AFX is not related to any reported events from physicians

* "continue to see very good commercial clinical results with latest versions of AFX and AFX2"