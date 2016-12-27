BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 27 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :
* Says G E Shipping contracts to buy a Suezmax crude carrier
* Says the 2000 built vessel expected to join co's fleet in Q4 FY17 Source text: bit.ly/2ic9eKF Further company coverage:
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.