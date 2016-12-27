BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Acquires a minority interest in Chiara Assicurazioni, now holds 100 pct of the company
* Helvetia has paid 20.0 million euros ($20.89 million) for the remaining shares
* The transaction has already been closed, as it is not subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates