Dec 27 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Acquires a minority interest in Chiara Assicurazioni, now holds 100 pct of the company

* Helvetia has paid 20.0 million euros ($20.89 million) for the remaining shares

* The transaction has already been closed, as it is not subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)