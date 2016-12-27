Dec 27 Mybucks SA :

* Expects very strong growth in revenues and earnings for current financial year ending June 2017

* In FY a pre-tax profit (EBT) of 1.0 million euros ($1.04 million) with an after-tax loss of c. 0.6 million euros

* FY revenues increased by 7.6 million euros from 31.2 million euros to 38.9 million euros, recording a 24 pct growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9572 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)