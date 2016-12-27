BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Parmalat SpA :
* Sofil Sas launches takeover bid on 227,419,208 shares of Parmalat, corresponding to a 12.3 pct stake
* Aim of takeover bid is the acquisition of the whole share capital of Parmalat and its delisting
* Sofil to pay 2.80 euros ($2.92) per each tendered share
* Sofil already owns a 87.7 pct stake in Parmalat Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9574 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO