BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 27 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Jet Airways (India) resumes normal operations to/from Goa and normalcy been restored to operations at Goa airport - company statement Source text - (bit.ly/2hoO8Yd) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.