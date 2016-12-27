BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Union Bank Of The Philippines :
* Units union properties and City Savings Bank obtained monetary board approval to finalize the acquisition
* Monetary board approval to finalize the acquisition of the 11-branch First-Agro Industrial Rural Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates