BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Tobin Properties AB :
* Buys properties in Marievik in Stockholm
* Has signed agreement to buy properties Marievik 22 and Marievik 29 at Liljeholmskajen in Stockholm
* Purchase price amounts to 260 million Swedish crowns ($28.2 million)
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates