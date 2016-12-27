Dec 27 China Merchants Bank :

* Acquisition of state-owned land use right

* Deal for total consideration of RMB5.95 billion

* Company won a bid at tender for land use right for commercial service use of Shenzhen Bay super headquarters

* Acquisition of land use right of land parcel by company is for purpose of constructing CMB Global headquarters

* Acquisition does not have significant impact on financial conditions of company