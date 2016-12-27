BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 China Merchants Bank :
* Acquisition of state-owned land use right
* Deal for total consideration of RMB5.95 billion
* Company won a bid at tender for land use right for commercial service use of Shenzhen Bay super headquarters
* Acquisition of land use right of land parcel by company is for purpose of constructing CMB Global headquarters
* Acquisition does not have significant impact on financial conditions of company
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates