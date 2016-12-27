EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Apollo Investment Corp
* Amended & restated facility has lender commitments of $1.14 billion
* Final maturity date of amended & restated facility is december 22, 2021
* On dec 22, co amended and restated its senior secured, multi-currency, revolving credit facility
* Facility allows co to seek additional commitments from new and existing lenders in future for up to $1.97 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing