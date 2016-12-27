UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 Gaz :
* Says signs Memorandum of understanding with municipal authorities of four cities in Iran for supply of 900 LIAZ buses
* Delivery is scheduled to begin in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2iz9Bzx
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.