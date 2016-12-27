Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* Central Depository Services (India) Ltd files for IPO of upto 35.2 million shares

* Central Depository Services (India) Ltd - shares are proposed to be listed on NSE

* Central Depository Services (India) ltd - co has got "in-priniciple" approval from nse for listing of equity shares

* Central Depository Services (India) Limited - Haitong Securities Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital, Yes Securities (India) are the book running lead managers Source text: bit.ly/2izI0u8