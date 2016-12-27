BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 27 (Reuters) -
* Central Depository Services (India) Ltd files for IPO of upto 35.2 million shares
* Central Depository Services (India) Ltd - shares are proposed to be listed on NSE
* Central Depository Services (India) Ltd files for IPO
* Central Depository Services (India) ltd - co has got "in-priniciple" approval from nse for listing of equity shares
* Central Depository Services (India) Limited - Haitong Securities Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital, Yes Securities (India) are the book running lead managers Source text: bit.ly/2izI0u8
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.