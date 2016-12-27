Dec 27 Atento SA :
* Atento announces prepayment of $30 million of brazilian
debentures
* Atento SA - prepayment reduces outstanding principal
amount of brazilian debentures to $155.0 million as of december
26, 2016
* Atento SA - by prepaying loans , will reduce cash interest
expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per
share on an adjusted basis
