BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 27 Optiemus Infracom Ltd :
* Says intimation of sale of subsidiary company - Kishore Exports India Private Limited
* Says unit bought by Quick Developers Pvt Ltd
* Says received consideration of 93.6 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2id5Yio Further company coverage:
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.