Dec 27 Great Elm Capital Corp:

* Great Elm Capital Corp to commence distributions in January 2017

* Great Elm Capital Corp says its board of directors set its regular monthly distribution beginning in January 2017

* Great Elm Capital - initial distribution will commence at 7% annual yield on NAV per share of $14.41, which equates to a monthly distribution of $0.083 per share