UPDATE 1-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
Dec 27 Golar LNG Partners LP :
* Golar LNG Partners LP - notice of charter end date
* Golar LNG Partners LP - charter end date will now be June 21, 2017
* Golar LNG Partners LP - received a notice of early termination of Golar spirit charter from Charterers Petrobras
* Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing vessel for FSRU employment post June 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
