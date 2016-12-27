BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
Dec 27 Capnia Inc :
* Capnia and essentialis announce merger to create rare disease therapeutics company
* Capnia Inc - $8 million concurrent financing; sufficient to fund development plan through key value-creating milestones
* Capnia inc says combined company will be led by anish bhatnagar, md, Capnia's chief executive officer
* Capnia Inc says merger transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Capnia - funds from deal would be used to execute a planned Phase II/III clinical study evaluating efficacy and safety of DCCR for treatment of patients with pws
* Capnia Inc - also intends to evaluate alternatives for its portfolio of innovative pulmonary resuscitation solutions for neonatal market
* Capnia - Phase II/III clinical study Phase II/III clinical study evaluating efficacy and safety of dccr is expected to commence in second half of 2017
* Capnia Inc - enrollment in a Phase II/III clinical trial expected to begin in second half of 2017
* Capnia Inc - expects to issue shares of common stock at $0.96 per share to a syndicate comprised of current and new investors
* Capnia Inc - intends to evaluate alternatives for its legacy products and product candidates
* Capnia - board of directors of combined co is expected to consist of 9 directors, with 6 current capnia directors and 3 current essentialis directors
* Capnia Inc says David O'Toole, capnia's senior vice president and chief financial officer, will continue as CFO of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing