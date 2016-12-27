Dec 27 Oxley Holdings Ltd

* Co and unit, Oxley Wharf Property Ltd have entered into agreement relating to sale to Notting Hill Home Ownership Ltd and Notting Hill Housing Trust

* Company will guarantee vendor's obligations as provided in agreement

* Deal for aggregate consideration of GBP156.2 million

* Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on eps for current financial year ending 30 june 2017